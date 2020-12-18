Aurora (AOA) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Aurora token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CoinEgg, Indodax and Bitinka. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $17.85 million and $409,618.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00059164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.56 or 0.00375716 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00027507 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.26 or 0.02477725 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

