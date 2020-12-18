Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of AUPH traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,890,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,724. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. Research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,472.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 114,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 107,510 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

