Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Trading Down 10.4%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s stock price fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.86. 23,010,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,442% from the average session volume of 905,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATOS shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 119,497.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.27% of Atossa Therapeutics worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

