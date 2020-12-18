Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.26 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $10.26 million and approximately $35,907.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00004266 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

