Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Trading 5.8% Higher

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) traded up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.74 and last traded at $30.30. 311,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 267,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.87). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athira Pharma news, Director Joseph Edelman purchased 1,058,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,008.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,245,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,089,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,844,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

