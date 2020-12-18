Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.54

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.54 and last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 9108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATHA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.87). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Edelman purchased 1,058,824 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,008.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHA. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the third quarter worth about $57,499,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth $28,089,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth $18,844,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth $9,399,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at $7,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

