Atheios Reaches Market Cap of $15,695.57 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $15,695.57 and $38.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 37,058,555 coins and its circulating supply is 34,510,937 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

