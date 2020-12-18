AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,500 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,548.24 ($111.68).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,550 ($98.64) on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,106.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,377.58. The company has a market capitalization of £99.08 billion and a PE ratio of 39.74.

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

