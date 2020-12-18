Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASMB shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 100,586 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth $219,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 25.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,651. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $27.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

