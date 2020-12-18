ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $535.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

ASML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ASML from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.50.

Shares of ASML traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $477.08. 40,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,059. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $424.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.89. ASML has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $481.32.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. Equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,232,000 after acquiring an additional 86,494 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,005,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,347,501,000 after purchasing an additional 103,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $697,070,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,778,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

