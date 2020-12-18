Asian Television Network International Limited (SAT.V) (CVE:SAT) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Asian Television Network International Limited (SAT.V) (CVE:SAT) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Asian Television Network International Limited (SAT.V) (CVE:SAT)

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in pay television broadcasting and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 800 movies a month; and various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Asian Television Network International Limited (SAT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asian Television Network International Limited (SAT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.