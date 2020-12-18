Asian Dragon (AD) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Asian Dragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store. Asian Dragon has a market capitalization of $90,638.70 and $768.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002828 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002138 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000164 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001389 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Asian Dragon Profile

Asian Dragon (CRYPTO:AD) is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Asian Dragon’s official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com

Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

