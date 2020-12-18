Asia Dragon Trust plc (DGN.L) (LON:DGN) Shares Down 0.4%

Asia Dragon Trust plc (DGN.L) (LON:DGN)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 502.98 ($6.57) and last traded at GBX 508 ($6.64). Approximately 52,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 159,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 487.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Asia Dragon Trust plc (DGN.L)’s payout ratio is 25.13%.

In other Asia Dragon Trust plc (DGN.L) news, insider Susan Sternglass Noble acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 483 ($6.31) per share, with a total value of £24,150 ($31,552.13).

