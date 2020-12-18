Aseana Properties Limited (ASPL.L) (LON:ASPL) Stock Price Down 3%

Aseana Properties Limited (ASPL.L) (LON:ASPL) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). 1,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £678,479.97 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.35.

About Aseana Properties Limited (ASPL.L) (LON:ASPL)

Aseana Properties Limited is a property development company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and redevelopment of upscale residential, commercial, hospitality and healthcare projects in various cities of Malaysia and Vietnam. It invests in development projects at the pre-construction stage and also invests in projects in construction and newly completed projects.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Aseana Properties Limited (ASPL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aseana Properties Limited (ASPL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.