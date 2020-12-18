AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.79 Million

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. During the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a market cap of $3.79 million and $300,238.00 worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AS Roma Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $3.11 or 0.00013537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00131983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.35 or 0.00785819 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00164987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00383981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00125132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00077131 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma . The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios

AS Roma Fan Token Token Trading

AS Roma Fan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars.

