Aryacoin Price Reaches $0.0345 on Top Exchanges (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. Aryacoin has a market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $316,991.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000665 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.