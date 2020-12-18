Artfinity (AT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.40 Million

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last week, Artfinity has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar. One Artfinity token can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $696.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00059199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00364262 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00023634 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 tokens. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.