Arqma Reaches Market Cap of $62,752.56 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a market capitalization of $62,752.56 and approximately $56,711.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,950.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $648.58 or 0.02826013 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.70 or 0.00478004 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.11 or 0.01377352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.66 or 0.00682582 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00328989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00028569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 13,623,524 coins and its circulating supply is 7,578,981 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

