Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $81.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.58.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas cut Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

AWI traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.54. 9,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,903. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.30. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $2,444,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,419,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,923 shares of company stock worth $5,142,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 78.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 19.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 135,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

