Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,852. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.73. Aritzia Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.20 and a 52 week high of C$26.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$200.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$195,007.02.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

