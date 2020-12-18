Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.
Shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,852. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.73. Aritzia Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.20 and a 52 week high of C$26.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$195,007.02.
Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.
