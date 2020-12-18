Arion Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Arion has traded up 57.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Arion has a total market cap of $49,023.48 and $58.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00132330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.74 or 0.00787173 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00165421 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00383786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00125125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00077184 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,344,349 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

