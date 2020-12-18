Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) (LON:AAU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.09

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) (LON:AAU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.09 and traded as high as $5.58. Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 2,981,689 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of £57.71 million and a P/E ratio of 8.68.

Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) (LON:AAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 0.18 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider Kerim Sener purchased 91,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,502.18 ($7,188.63). Also, insider Michael de Villiers purchased 403,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £20,192.90 ($26,382.15).

Ariana Resources plc (AAU.L) Company Profile (LON:AAU)

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

