Argo Group Limited (ARGO.L) (LON:ARGO) Trading Down 7.8%

Argo Group Limited (ARGO.L) (LON:ARGO)’s share price was down 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.05 ($0.22). Approximately 136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.64 million and a P/E ratio of -21.31.

Argo Group Limited (ARGO.L) Company Profile (LON:ARGO)

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in inter alia, fixed income securities, special situations, local currencies and interest rate strategies, private equity, real estate, quoted equities, high yield corporate debt, and distressed debt.

