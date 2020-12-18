Arcadia Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,173 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,427% compared to the average daily volume of 86 call options.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of RKDA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,353,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.70.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,973.82% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

