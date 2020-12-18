ARAW Market Cap Hits $12,834.90 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 91.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, ARAW has traded down 90.5% against the US dollar. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. ARAW has a market cap of $12,834.90 and approximately $6.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00372915 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023296 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW is a token. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

