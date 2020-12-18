Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Trading Up 17.4%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s share price was up 17.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 2,053,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 579,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AQMS shares. ValuEngine lowered Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 343.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,522 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

