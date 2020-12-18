Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares Up 6.7%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.24. 1,454,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,045,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $32.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.