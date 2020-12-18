Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 304.46%.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $5.11. 6,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.45. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $16.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

