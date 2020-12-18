Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $125.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AAPL. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.71. 4,551,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,084,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average of $108.79. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Apple by 13.1% during the second quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 13,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 45,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 19.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 10,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

