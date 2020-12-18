Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Shares Up 2.5%

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.32 and last traded at C$10.32. 2,654,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,515,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.07.

Several research firms recently commented on APHA. Pi Financial set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.25 to C$12.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$8.25 to C$9.80 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.94.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95. The stock has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.76.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

