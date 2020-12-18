Anyswap Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001327 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $698,858.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00134643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.91 or 0.00774147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00168332 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00387991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00125410 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00078005 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,821,876 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

Anyswap Token Trading

Anyswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.