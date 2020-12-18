Anyswap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.47 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $4.17 million and $2.47 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00132314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $179.07 or 0.00784834 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00165400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00386168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00125191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00077758 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,821,876 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

