Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading 8.6% Higher

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) shares traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.17. 12,775,351 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 12,184,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 456,282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,044.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 531,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 514,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.