ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Hits New 52-Week High at $358.01

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $358.01 and last traded at $357.81, with a volume of 923430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $346.63.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

