Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s share price was up 13.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $29.22. Approximately 257,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 173,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANNX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,547,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,077,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,504,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,453,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,908,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

