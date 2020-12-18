Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) (LON:ANG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.60

Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) (LON:ANG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80.60 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 77 ($1.01), with a volume of 207300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.93).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.50 million and a P/E ratio of -182.50.

In other Angling Direct plc (ANG.L) news, insider Darren Ian Bailey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £68,000 ($88,842.44).

Angling Direct plc engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

