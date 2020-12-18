Analyzing Mid-Southern Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MSVB) & Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST)

Mid-Southern Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MSVB) and Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mid-Southern Bancorp and Business First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Business First Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Business First Bancshares has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.94%. Given Business First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Dividends

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Business First Bancshares pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Business First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Business First Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Business First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Business First Bancshares 14.98% 8.71% 0.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Business First Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Business First Bancshares $114.18 million 3.95 $23.77 million $1.80 12.14

Business First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Summary

Business First Bancshares beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through a loan production office located in New Albany, Indiana. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; construction and development loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien one-to-four family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; and credit cards. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, and employee and payroll benefits solutions; and night depository, personalized checks, treasury and cash management, merchant, automated clearing house, electronic funds transfer, domestic and foreign wire transfer, traveler's checks, vault, loan and deposit sweep accounts, lock-box, international trade finance, international trade, foreign exchange, online and mobile banking, e-statements, and bank-by-mail services. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 48 banking centers located in the State of Louisiana and in Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

