Analyzing Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) & SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invo Bioscience and SANUWAVE Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 1,100.50 -$3.08 million N/A N/A SANUWAVE Health $1.03 million 77.11 -$10.43 million N/A N/A

Invo Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SANUWAVE Health.

Risk & Volatility

Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Invo Bioscience and SANUWAVE Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A SANUWAVE Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

SANUWAVE Health has a consensus price target of $0.34, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given SANUWAVE Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SANUWAVE Health is more favorable than Invo Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Invo Bioscience and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23% SANUWAVE Health -1,583.12% N/A -420.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Invo Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device that has completed its Phase III clinical studies for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

