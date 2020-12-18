Analysts Set Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Price Target at €168.00

Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €169.47 ($199.37).

VOW3 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:VOW3 traded down €1.16 ($1.36) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €154.44 ($181.69). 1,387,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €143.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €139.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €186.84 ($219.81).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.