Analysts Set Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Target Price at $153.95

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.95.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 505.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 285.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 965,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,291,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.51. 46,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,174. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.16 and its 200-day moving average is $130.89. Chubb has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

