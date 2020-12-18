Analysts Set Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Target Price at $153.95

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.95.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.
In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CB traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.51. 46,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,174. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.16 and its 200-day moving average is $130.89. Chubb has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.
