Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.42

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.42 and traded as high as $6.44. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 16,946 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert F. King sold 30,200 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $207,474.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 54.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amtech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.