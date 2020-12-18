AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.34

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.34 and traded as high as $7.83. AMREP shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 7,322 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AMREP from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.58.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AMREP stock. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 113,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. AMREP makes up about 1.6% of Osmium Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Osmium Partners LLC owned approximately 1.39% of AMREP as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

About AMREP (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

