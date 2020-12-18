Amino Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $43,351.00 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. Amino Network has a market capitalization of $46,257.14 and approximately $43,351.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amino Network has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One Amino Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00059783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.00366827 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00023344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Amino Network is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world

Amino Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

