Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at SVB Leerink

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FOLD has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.27.

FOLD stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $24.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $2,911,311.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 564,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,540.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $344,221.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 363,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,653.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,685 and have sold 483,378 shares valued at $8,826,420. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,113,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,359,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,680,000 after purchasing an additional 274,966 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,825,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,016,000 after purchasing an additional 317,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,276,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after purchasing an additional 79,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,068,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

