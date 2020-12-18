American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Trading Up 5.4%

American Well Co. (NASDAQ:AMWL) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.34. 3,739,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,460,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMWL. UBS Group began coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.01.

American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

American Well Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMWL)

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

