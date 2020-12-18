American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMWL. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of American Well stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,739,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,661. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01. American Well has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

