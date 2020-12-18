American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives $102.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,248,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.47. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

