American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) Shares Up 1.1%

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.95 and last traded at $53.90. 5,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 20,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,487,000.

