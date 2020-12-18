Ambow Education (NYSE:AMBO) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 106,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 330,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of -13.47.

Ambow Education (NYSE:AMBO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 38.82%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs.

