Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn Sells 24,970 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $2,249,297.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 889,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,082,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leslie Kohn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Friday, December 4th, Leslie Kohn sold 10,000 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $921,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Leslie Kohn sold 12,224 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $1,042,218.24.

On Friday, November 27th, Leslie Kohn sold 20,000 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,571,000.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Leslie Kohn sold 900 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $60,273.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Leslie Kohn sold 1,800 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $121,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.09. The company had a trading volume of 958,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,294. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.58. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Ambarella from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Ambarella by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 4.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Ambarella by 20.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ambarella by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.